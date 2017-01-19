City to Streamline Internal Functions with LB COAST System to Increase Efficiency

Image courtesy of the City of Long Beach.

The City of Long Beach introduced today a new system named Long Beach City Operations And Strategic Technologies, or LB COAST. It’s a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that integrates different functions, such as Human Resources and Financial Management, into one program that provides day-to-day management of those systems.

“This system is the largest and most complex technology project the city has ever undertaken,” said Mayor Robert Garcia in a statement. “This new technology will help increase efficiency and effectiveness, improve controls, provide better information for decision-making, and increase transparency. It also advances our open data policy.”



LB COAST will impact all city departments and operations by replacing obsolete and “increasingly risky” city management systems, according to the announcement. Additionally, many interfaces will be designed and built to connect with existing systems.



“The City of Long Beach is consistently driven to improve operational efficiency, share information, and integrate processes across departments,” said Bryan M. Sastokas, chief information officer, in a statement. “LB COAST will build upon the city’s partnership with Tyler Technologies to achieve these objectives.”



LB COAST will:

Connect data across different core business functions.

Move away from overnight batch processing to immediate posting of transactions.

Eliminate paper timesheets and automate electronic document imaging for a significant reduction in paper.

Provide access to software updates with new functionality developed for the needs of government clients.

Provide an improved user interface that is more easily adopted by our changing workforce.

Move off of outdated technology that is difficult to support and integrate with other systems.



The project is described as “long overdue” and a necessary replacement of 17 software modules, that will now be integrated to support business processes across the organization, including timekeeping and payroll, employee benefit management, recruiting, human resources administrative functions, accounting and financial reporting, accounts payable and receivable, budget development and management, purchasing, fixed asset and inventory management, cash management and others, according to the release.



The city has entered into contract with Tyler Technologies, the largest software company in the nation focused on serving the public sector, according to the site, for the ERP system, implementation services and future upgrades.