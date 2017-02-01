City of Long Beach Introduces Coplogic, Where Users Can Now File Police Reports Online

You can now file police reports online with Coplogic, a web-based program introduced by the City of Long Beach yesterday.

Specific types of crimes that have occurred in Long Beach can be reported through the program, including thefts and attempted thefts, annoying/harassing phone calls, non-injury hit-and-run traffic collisions (parked vehicles with no witnesses), lost property and vandalism/graffiti, according to the announcement.

"We believe Coplogic will be a valuable tool for the community and will assist with the Police Department's continued efforts toward 21st Century Policing, which helps communities and law enforcement agencies across the country strengthen trust, improve collaboration, and work together to reduce crime," said Mayor Robert Garcia in a statement.

The city joins more than 300 law enforcement agencies throughout the US, with 125 in California alone, that use Coplogic technology, according to the release. Victims of certain property crimes can file a report from a computer or their smartphone if they have an email address.

“We are excited to join other law enforcement agencies around the nation in offering this service to the public,” said Police Chief Robert Luna in a statement. “This technology will enable the community to file reports at their convenience, while freeing up police resources to focus on the community’s needs and increase the Police Department’s overall efficiency.”

Crimes with suspect information, involving firearms, theft of medication, passports and license plate registration tags cannot be reported online.

Users can access Coplogic through the Long Beach Police Department’s website here where clicking on the Coplogic icon will take them to a form they can fill out. Reports can also be filed through the “GO LBPD” mobile app, which can be accessed through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Marketplace. Once a report is filed, users can request a copy here by completing a “Request a Police Report” form.

For those who don’t speak English, a police report for the aforementioned crimes can still be filed through the LBPD’s business desk at (562) 570-7260.

Those without access to the Internet can file a report from any city neighborhood library, which all have computers and Internet service. A computer designated for online report filing is also available in the lobby of Long Beach Police Headquarters, located at 400 West Broadway.

Screenshots taken from the Apple App Store.