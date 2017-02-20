Public Invited to Study Session to Discuss Affordable Housing in Long Beach

The City of Long Beach will host a City Council Study Session for the public to share their thoughts on ensuring more affordable and workforce housing, on Tuesday at 5:00PM in the Council Chambers, it was announced. All are invited.

“The City and The Long Beach Community Investment Company (LBCIC) have made significant progress in developing quality, affordable housing in Long Beach,” stated the release. “Over the past 10 years, $543 million has been invested in the city to create 1,778 new affordable units, preserve 2,093 existing units and provide 367 silent second mortgages to low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers.”

It's important that as home values go up and the economy strengthens, that our city remain a place for everyone. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) February 18, 2017

The study session will show a presentation of existing, as well as future, housing activities, and discuss strategies for adding more affordable and workforce housing opportunities within Long Beach. A draft report, titled Revenue Tools and Incentives for the Production of Affordable and Workforce Housing, will also be presented to attendees to discuss.

That includes an affordable place to live for low income folks, students, veterans, working families, first-time homeowners and seniors. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) February 18, 2017

The final report will incorporate the public’s input from the study session, and be presented to Mayor Robert Garcia and city council at a later date to be decided. City council will not take any formal action during the session.

The cooks who make our food, the workers who clean our parks, and the students from @LBCityCollege & @CSULB deserve to live in our city. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) February 18, 2017

In February of last year, Garcia appointed a study group of 10 members, consisting of residents, city staff, housing advocates, developers and business leaders, to discuss ways to strengthen Long Beach’s supply of affordable housing, according to the release. The group has met on a regular basis for the past year, and will provide their ideas and recommendations for providing affordable housing opportunities in Long Beach.

Our diversity is beautiful and it makes our city stronger. Affordable housing is good for the economy, safety, and a diversified workforce. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) February 18, 2017

For more information about this event, contact Andrew Chang at (562) 570-6710 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information on housing and community improvement, visit the link here.

City Hall is located at 333 West Ocean Boulevard.