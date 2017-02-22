Mayor Garcia Announces New City Commission Appointments

Nine Long Beach residents have recently received appointments to various city commissions, according to a statement released Tuesday from Mayor Robert Garcia.

Out of the 28 commissions, boards and committees within the City of Long Beach, nine obtained new members.

The Belmont Shore Parking and Business Improvement Area Advisory Commission, which makes recommendations to the mayor and City Council regarding parking solutions and the utilization of parking meter revenue, added Matthew Peterson to its seven-member board.

Peterson, a business owner in the Third District, has invested in restaurants, bars and music venues throughout California for 20 years. He has also been a managing partner of the Shore Restaurant Group in Long Beach since 2009.

The Transactions and Use Tax Citizens’ Advisory Committee, a five-member committee, is tasked with reviewing the use of revenue generated under Measure A and making recommendations on the use of revenue to City Council.

Miles Nevin, the newest appointee to the committee, is the director of the President’s Office at Long Beach City College in addition to vice chair of the Citizen Police Complaint Commission.

Zoe Nicholson and Gio Ferraro both joined the 13 member Human Relations Commission, which gathers information on residents to help understand the different ethnic and cultural groups within the city.

Nicholson, a writer, researcher and author, is a member of Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice and is president of Pacific Shore NOW. Ferraro is chair of the Downtown Long Beach Alliance Public Safety Committee and also a small business owner.

The Board of Examiners, Appeals and Condemnation, a seven-member board which helps interpret the municipal code among other duties, gained Ethel Powers, an active member in general education programs that promote the arts and youth population.

Jessica Marquez was appointed to the Citizens’ Advisory Commission on Disabilities. The nine-member commission advises the City Council, city manager and mayor on issues that affect people with disabilities.

Marquez teaches communication studies at CSULB and focuses on disability studies and societal misconceptions of people with hidden disabilities.

The Long Beach Transportation Company Board of Directors received Michael Clemson, the energy program manager for the Cal State University Office of the Chancellor.

The seven-member Board of Directors supervises all matters related to public transportation in Long Beach.

Jo Prabhu, a senior citizen who helps conduct studies related to seniors with the Department of Transportation and Street Management, was appointed to the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission. The commission, composed of nine members, advises the city on the concerns of seniors and needed services.

Lastly, the Veterans Affairs Commission, an advisory body on the concerns, needs and affairs of veterans, received Gustavo Orozco as its ninth member. Orozco is a veteran and CSULB student.

Additionally, the Port of Long Beach Grants Advisory Committee received five new members, who will help award over $45 million in port mitigation grants over the next few years. The new members are: Gary DeLong, Irma Archuleta, Joanne Davis, Kathleen Irvine and Sabrina Sanders.