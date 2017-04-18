City of Long Beach Takes Home Five CAPIO Awards for Cutting-Edge Communications

Images courtesy of ETA Agency.

At the 2017 California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) Conference in San Diego, which took place April 3-6, the City of Long Beach was recognized with five communications awards given for some of the most cutting-edge work produced by public agencies in 2016, it was announced today.

“We are very proud of our public information teams who have proven the City of Long Beach is committed to world class communications through the work we produce,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.

The CAPIO Award of Excellence in Graphic Design/Photography, and an Award of Distinction in Marketing Plans and Branding/Targeted Campaigns was given to the Department of Public Works for the EZ-P campaign, which was used to promote the city’s free parking app, EZparkLB.

Downloads of the app surpassed the first-year average for government applications by over 60 percent in its first 60 days available, according to the release.

EZ-P the Parking G is a 3D-animated character, created by Long Beach-based ETA Agency, that gives the app a face and personality and encourages locals to “Park Smarter.” You can find EZ-P on social media, bus stops and banners, promoting several of the city’s mobility initiatives, including Long Beach Bike Share.

"We are so happy for the departments that won awards at CAPIO,” said Cindy Allen, president of ETA Agency. “Long Beach is full of creativity and this is yet another example of the talent of city staff. ETA has the privilege of working with these innovators and great communicators."

The Long Beach Water Department’s creative approach in transforming the agency’s conservation hero, “Conservin’ Mervyn,” into a digital gaming experience and the design behind their seasonal watering schedule infographic, earned them two CAPIO Awards of Excellence for Most Innovative Communications and Data Visualization/Infographics.

“We’re very proud to be recognized by the CAPIO for the exceptional and creative work we strive to deliver to our community,” Lana Haddad, director of Government and Public Affairs for the Water Department, said in a statement. “Innovation is a City value; and we work hard to find inspired and relevant ways to effectively communicate our water efficient Long Beach way of life.”

“Conservin’ Mervyn,” and the 8-bit retro videogame, also created by ETA Agency, educates residents in a fun and engaging way about the importance of water-saving habits, while the award-winning landscape watering day infographic displays the seasonal watering schedule with a distinguishable color palette and fun elements to convey different seasons.

The CAPIO Excellence in Communications Award of Merit in the External Publications: Annual Reports category was given to Long Beach Development Services for its annual report trilogy, which included the Downtown Plan Update 2016 in Review, featuring completed or under-construction projects in downtown; the Planning Commission 2016 in Review, visually commemorating efforts on anticipated projects; and the Cultural Heritage Commission 2016 in Review, highlighting local historic preservation efforts, adaptive reuse, landmark designation and historic district projects, according to the release.

“I’m so pleased to see our hard-working departments and communications teams receive this recognition as we all share best practices, resources and mutual support that are building blocks for a strong team who strive to make Long Beach proud,” Kerry Gerot, the city’s Public Affairs officer, in a statement.

CAPIO represents professionals who represent cities, public agencies and organizations in the State of California including water, school, and transportation agencies.

Learn more about the Long Beach Water Department here, Long Beach Public Works here, Long Beach Development Services here and the City of Long Beach here.

Disclaimer: Cindy Allen, publisher of the Long Beach Post, is owner of ETA Agency.