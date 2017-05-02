Rex Richardson’s Annual Spring Cleaning Challenge for 9th District Residents Has Commenced

Image courtesy of District 9 Spring Cleaning Challenge.

Vice Mayor Rex Richardson has invited residents to participate in the 9th District Spring Cleaning Challenge throughout the month of May, it was announced.

The annual challenge encourages the community to help beautify their neighborhoods within the district before summer.

“In recent months, we've experienced rain and wind that has left quite a few potholes and debris in our neighborhoods,” Richardson said in a statement. “Help us keep our community clean and beautiful by taking the 9th District Spring Cleaning Challenge!”



Residents can enter the challenge by reporting dumped items, potholes, graffiti and other basic maintenance issues in District 9.

Individuals that have the most items reported will be recognized at the end of the month, while the neighborhood association with the most reported items during this month will receive up to $500 in supplies or materials for a neighborhood improvement project.



Residents can submit a report through the “GO Long Beach” smart phone app, by calling the 9th District Council Office at (562) 570-6137 or submitting an item via the web form here.



For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.