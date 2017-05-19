Affordable Housing Solution Offers Increased Independence for People with Special Needs

Photo courtesy of the City of Long Beach.

The City of Long Beach in partnership with Home Ownership for Personal Empowerment, Inc. (HOPE) celebrated Wednesday the grand opening of Banner Homes, a rehabilitated multifamily building providing an affordable housing solution to individuals with developmental disabilities.



Over 120 guests attended the ceremony to hear community leaders speak about the need for this specific type of affordable housing. Attendees also met HOPE residents and their families who provided tours of their new apartments. The development provides seven individuals their own one-bedroom unit and on-site supportive living services, according to the release.

“Banner Homes is an outstanding model for equitable housing practices that support vibrant and diverse communities in Long Beach,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “This development creates essential housing opportunities for an extremely vulnerable segment of the community.”



In 2016, the city provided a $558,000 Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) loan, approved by the Long Beach Community Investment Company (LBCIC), to HOPE for the acquisition and rehabilitation of the property. Banner Homes is one of two sites acquired by HOPE with the help of city funding.

Photo courtesy of HOPE.

HOME funds are allocated to the city by the US Department of Housing and Community Development (HUD).



“We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of Banner Homes in our community,” Councilmember Roberto Uranga said in a statement. “Banner Homes is a welcome addition to the City of Long Beach, and further promotes vitality and livability throughout our neighborhoods.”



Additional grant funding for the acquisition and renovation of the housing, the first of two projects in Long Beach, was provided by Del Harbor Foundation, S. Mark Taper Foundation, Union Bank of California Foundation, Ahmanson Foundation, and Bess J. Hodges Foundation. Additional financing was secured through Clearinghouse CDFI and First Republic Bank, according to the release.



“The LBCIC is proud to invest our resources in developments that provide quality affordable housing in Long Beach,” John Thomas, the LBCIC Chair, said in a statement. “Banner will help fill a critical need for affordable housing while promoting a thriving Long Beach.”

Banner Homes will be reserved for extremely low-income individuals earning 30 percent of the area median income (AMI) with rents to be based on 30 percent of household income.



Banner Homes is the site of “On My Own,” HOPE’s newest supported living program aiming to assist young adults with developmental disabilities transition from living with their families to living on their own. The program also offers a combination of enhanced independence, on-site services and access to intensive services and case management at Harbor Regional Center.

Photo courtesy of the City of Long Beach.



“Different people need different levels of support to reach their full potential and take advantage of all that life has to offer,” Kristin Martin, HOPE’s executive director, said in a statement. “Because of the hard work and contributions made by our community partners and donors, today seven very deserving people are now in a position to tackle life’s many challenges without the fear of housing instability.”



Founded in 1995, HOPE’s mission is to create stable, affordable housing options for people with developmental disabilities that provide independence, choice, and dignity through innovative housing solutions. A total of 59 HOPE homes are located in the City of Long Beach: 21 single family homes, seven duplexes, six condo units and three multi-family sites.



For more information about HOPE, visit the website here or call (310) 543-0121. For more information on the city’s affordable housing and assistance programs, click here.



Banner Homes is located at 4410 North Banner Drive.