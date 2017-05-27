Public Invited to New Downtown Fitness Loop Grand Opening Ceremony

Photo by Asia Morris.

The new Downtown Fitness Loop Grand Opening Ceremony on Saturday, June 3 at 11:30AM will be located at 160 East Shoreline Drive (adjacent to Dock 10 Parker’s Lighthouse dock) and is open to the public. Guests can get a first look at the recently installed, free-to-use exercise equipment and learn about the entire Fitness Loop.

”The Downtown Fitness Loop is the eighth free Fitness Loop to be developed in Long Beach,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “Opportunities to easily access free fitness equipment will improve health and mobility for all residents.”



The 4.8-mile Downtown Fitness Loop is a walking/running path bordered by Alamitos Avenue, East Shoreline Drive, Aquarium Road, West Shoreline Drive and Ocean Boulevard. Distance markers connect the fitness equipment stations, allowing exercisers to customize their own fitness routine.



The fitness loop complements the nearby Beach Pedestrian Path, with five active stations installed including pull-up/dip bars, and six passive stations such as balance, stretch and squats.



“These easy-to-use outdoor gyms create a fun, accessible, and social environment where people can enjoy getting fit by using top-quality exercise equipment and stations suitable for all fitness levels,” Councilmember Jeannine Pearce said in a statement.



Free outdoor fitness loops are also available at Admiral Kidd, Bixby, Houghton, Coolidge, Orizaba, Chavez and 14th Street Parks.

The total cost of the Downtown Fitness Loop project is approximately $70,000, supported by one-time infrastructure funds from the Second District Council Office, according to the release.

