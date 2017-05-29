Public Forum to Address Anaheim Corridor Improvements in Midtown

A public forum on Tuesday, May 30 will take place from 6:30PM to 8:00PM at United Cambodian Community, for the community to learn about upcoming safety improvements to the Anaheim Corridor in Midtown, between Junipero Avenue on the west crossing through Cambodia Town to Atlantic Avenue on the east.

“The improvements along the Anaheim Corridor in Cambodia Town are the first phase of a larger revitalization project that will improve public safety, upgrade our infrastructure, and boost the economic growth of this vibrant community,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.



The city recently completed a visioning process for the future of the corridor, aimed at creating a unique identity for the street, by calming traffic, improving parking and concentrating activity to select nodes, according to the release.

“We look forward to these upcoming Anaheim Corridor improvements,” Sixth District Councilman Dee Andrews said in a statement. “My hope is that these improvements will encourage community members to come out and explore all that this neighborhood has to offer, including great food and culture.”



Following an assessment conducted on areas prone to collision, the Anaheim Corridor improvements will be targeting these areas and will include:

New pedestrian refuge medians (with landscaping)

New high visibility crosswalks (with continental striping)

New re-paved and repaired streets

New traffic signals

Bicycle safety crossings (at Bike Boulevard crossings)

Signage

Curb painting

“I highly encourage the community to attend the forum and learn about the new improvements coming to Anaheim Street,” Fourth District Councilman Daryl Supernaw said in a statement. “This is an investment that is sure to benefit businesses, visitors and residents including those with mobility challenges."



Funding for this project will come from a recently awarded Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) grant of $3 million, which includes additional funds to build multiple medians and traffic signals on Anaheim Street in the Zaferia District. These medians are scheduled to be built at the same time the Cambodia Town improvements will be added, according to the city.





The HSIP program’s purpose is to achieve a significant reduction in traffic fatalities and serious injuries on public roads; the funds will provide improvements for bikes, pedestrians and cars along the corridor. The city also plans to use Metro Proposition A funds on transit improvement projects in the area to ensure it is safe for all types of transportation.

For more information about Public Works, dedicated to preserving and enhancing the city’s physical infrastructure and transportation systems, visit the webpage here.



United Cambodian Community is located at 2201 East Anaheim Street, Suite #200.