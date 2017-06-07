Long Beach Appoints Monique DeLaGarza as New City Clerk

The Long Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint Monique DeLaGarza as the new city clerk after weeks of closed session meetings were held to vet candidates for the open position.

DeLaGarza’s appointment is effective immediately and she’ll begin to transition to her new role as city clerk with the help and guidance of long-time city clerk Poonam Davis. Under the agreement, DeLaGarza’s compensation will amount to about $69 per hour or $145,000 annual salary with a $450 per month car allowance.



Members of the city council applauded her dedication to the city and thanked DeLaGarza for her years of service while also projecting confidence that she would be a good fit for the job.

RELATED City Council Will Consider Appointing Assistant City Clerk Monique DeLaGarza as City Clerk





“She has been a vital part of making the office what it is today in terms of its efficiency, its technology and her consistency with the department, credibility with her colleagues and commitment to this city in times of uncertainty,” said Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price. “The fact that she has stayed committed to this city is going to prove to be very successful for her and the office in general.”



DeLaGarza, who is the current assistant city clerk, has worked for the city for 16 years and was a candidate for the job two years ago when the council elected to appoint Maria de la Luz Garcia to the position. A January report from the Press Telegram showed that Garcia resigned in November amid allegations that an atmosphere of fear and intimidation had been implemented under her short tenure as the lead clerk for the city.



Fourth District Councilman Daryl Supernaw, who initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garcia’s departure last year, noted the council’s opportunity for a mulligan in its appointment of DeLaGarza.



“City council doesn’t get many opportunities for a do over but we did get a second chance to select a city clerk and I believe we made an excellent choice,” Supernaw said, praising DeLaGarza’s confidence and strength of character to reapply for the job she lost out on in 2015. “While I thought she was a perfect fit two years ago I’m even more impressed with her today.”