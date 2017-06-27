City of Long Beach July 4th Holiday Closures Announced

With Independence Day just around the corner on Tuesday, July 4, the City of Long Beach has announced which of its services will be closed in observance of the holiday and when they’re set to reopen.
Libraries
All Long Beach Public Libraries will be closed on July 4, in observance of the holiday. Per their normal schedule, all libraries will be closed on Mondays and will reopen on Wednesday, July 5. The library catalog, downloads and databases are available 24/7.
Street Sweeping
Street sweeping will not be scheduled and street sweeping violations not be enforced on July 4. Street sweeping will resume its regular schedule on July 5.
Parking Enforcement
Make sure to read your parking meter, as the days and hours of enforcement are displayed. Parking meters will be enforced on Tuesday, July 4 unless the meter states “Exempt on Holidays”.
Refuse/Recycling
Trash and Recycling will be collected as scheduled on July 4.
City Offices and Services
City Hall will be open on Monday, July 3, closed on Tuesday, July 4, and re-opened on Wednesday, July 5.
City of Long Beach offices and services will adhere to the following schedule on July 4:
Closed on July 4:
- Animal Care Services and spcaLA
- Career Transition Center
- Center for Working Families
- City Hall
- Citizen Police Complaint Commission
- Code Enforcement services
- El Dorado Nature Center
- Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration
- Gas Services (Emergencies: 562.570.2140)
- Health Department and Health facilities
- Housing Authority
- Libraries
- Marina offices
- Neighborhood Resource Center
- Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center
- Park offices and community park facilities
- Police administration
- Street Sweeping
- Summer Food Program
- Swimming pools
- Water Department (Emergencies: 562.570.2390)
Open on July 4:
- El Dorado Regional Park
- Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations
- Main Police Station Front Desk
- Marina offices
- Refuse and Recycling Collection