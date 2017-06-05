UPDATE: Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Beating Acquaintance Who Died After Fight

UPDATE | A 59-year-old Long Beach man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison today immediately after he pleaded no contest to beating an acquaintance with a milk crate in 2015, leading to his death more than six months later.

Riccardo Gonzalez Rangel pleaded to one count of voluntary manslaughter for severely injuring another man during a fight and also admitted using a milk crate as a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said that on June 21, 2015, Rangel got into an argument with the victim, David Garcia, 38, at a Long Beach apartment complex.

The argument turned physical and the defendant hit the victim with a milk crate several times, according to Deputy District Attorney Tapti Patel.

After Garcia was struck, he fell and hit his head. He remained hospitalized until he died from his injuries more than six months later.

1/6/16 at 5:06PM | A 39-year-old Long Beach man who was allegedly beaten with a milk crate by his friend following a dispute has died from his injuries, the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) stated today.

David Garcia died on Sunday, January 3, authorities said, and murder charges against 57-year-old Long Beach resident Riccardo Gonzalez Rangel are pending.

LBPD officials said Rangel remains in custody since the June 24 incident.

7/9/15 at 4:18PM | A Long Beach man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly beating his friend repeatedly with a milk crate, officials with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to authorities, on Sunday, June 21, 57-year-old Riccardo Gonzalez Rangel and his 39-year-old friend were in a Long Beach apartment complex when the two men got into an argument.

Rangel, at some point, allegedly hit the victim with a milk crate several times during the brawl, said Deputy District Attorney Tapti Patel, who is the prosecutor in the case. After being struck, the victim fell and hit his head.

Authorities were called and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, where he currently remains, the prosecutor said.

Law enforcement interviewed Rangel the same day of the incident and arrested him in connection with the attack.

Officials said the injuries led the victim to suffer paralysis and become comatose due to brain injury.

As of Thursday afternoon, the victim was verbally unresponsive, said Sarah Ardalani, PIO for the district attorney’s office.

“Things are not looking too good for the victim," Ardalani said.



The felony complaint includes a special allegation that the defendant used a deadly and dangerous weapon—a milk crate—during the incidence of the crime, the district attorney’s office stated.

Rangel is scheduled to return to court on August 5 for a prehearing conference at George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach.



Rangel faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted as charged.



The case is being investigated by the Long Beach Police Department.

