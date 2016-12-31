Attempted Theft Results in Damaged Plaque at Harvey Milk Park

Photo by Stephanie Rivera.

Visible damage to the informational plaque on Long Beach Recreation, the monumental mosaic created in 1937 and moved to Harvey Milk Promenade Park and Equality Plaza in downtown Long Beach in 1982, was the result of an attempted theft last night, according to authorities.

Police and city officials said they were not made aware of the incident until a social media post came to their attention today.

The plaque is now being repaired and personnel with the city’s Parks, Recreation and Marine are expected to re-install it next week, according to city spokesman Ed Kamlan.

“The City of Long Beach takes serious all damage to public property, and the Long Beach Police Department is investigating,” Kamlan said.

Authorities have no further details on the incident.