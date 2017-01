A man reportedly shot multiple rounds from a firearm into the air in the city’s West Side Thursday night but no one was injured, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The incident happened at about 10:00PM on the 1900 block of West Willow Street, LBPD spokesman Brad Johnson said.

“Upon arrival witnesses advised that a male adult fired multiple rounds into the air before fleeing on foot,” Johnson said.

The investigation remains ongoing.