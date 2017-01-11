Woman Shot and Killed, Man Critically Wounded in Double Shooting

Police arrested a man last night in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman and critical injury of a man in North Long Beach, authorities said.

The double shooting happened Tuesday at 7:25PM on the 6300 block of Knight Avenue, said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Lt. David Faris.

The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified by officials as Long Beach resident Susan Garcia, 33. The man, who was struck in his upper body, was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of this morning, Faris said.

The suspected shooter was detained at the scene by witnesses, according to Faris. He has been identified as 35-year-old John McVoy of Corona. He was booked for murder and attempted murder and is being held at Long Beach Jail on $2 million bail.

Officers were investigating the relationship between the three persons and a motive for the crime, Faris said, adding that the shooting was not gang-related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Shea Robertson at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.