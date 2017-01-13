Man Suspected of Pointing Gun at Sister’s Boyfriend Evades Police

A man suspected of pointing a gun at his sister’s boyfriend today evaded police who attempted to search for him at a North Long Beach garage where he was believed to be barricaded, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of a person with a gun on the 6100 block of Lemon Avenue at 12:20PM on Thursday, January 12, said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

The 9-1-1 caller said her brother had just pointed a gun at her boyfriend and that her brother was believed to be locked in the garage with a gun, Johnson said.

A containment area was then set up by officers who attempted to contact the alleged armed man, but after a search of the garage the suspect was gone, Johnson said.

The investigation remains ongoing.