Corona Man Charged in Connection with Fatal Double Shooting on Tuesday

A Corona man was charged today with fatally shooting a woman as she held her child and shooting her husband in the head in Long Beach on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

John Kevin McVoy Jr., 35, was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to a release from the district attorney’s office. The felony complaint adds a special allegation that the defendant intentionally discharged a firearm, which caused great bodily injury and death.

McVoy was scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon at the Long Beach Courthouse. Prosecutors were asking that bail be set at $5 million.

Authorities said that on Tuesday evening, McVoy allegedly went into the victims’ home on the 6300 block of Knight Avenue.

“While there, the defendant reportedly got into an argument with Susan Garcia and her husband,” the release stated. “McVoy allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the husband in the head and then shot Garcia in the upper torso as she was holding her toddler.”

Other people in the home disarmed and subdued McVoy immediately after the shooting, according to prosecutors. Authorities were called and police arrested him.

Garcia, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband survived, prosecutors said.

McVoy faces a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison if convicted as charged.