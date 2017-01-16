Woman Allegedly Threatening People with Knife Fatally Shot by Long Beach Police

Westbound traffic on 7th Street was redirected through Cal State Long Beach (CSULB) on Sunday as police investigated an officer-involved shooting. Photo by Nico Dahilig.

A woman allegedly threatening people with a knife at a Long Beach restaurant on Sunday was fatally shot by police, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls of a woman swinging a knife at people at a Jack in the Box near 7th Street and Bellflower Boulevard at 11:14AM on Sunday, January 15, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Police tried to convince the woman to surrender, but she refused and subsequently began quickly walking onto the VA Long Beach hospital property, according to an LBPD release.

Officers continued attempts to de-escalate the situation as she continued to swing the knife at them, the release stated. A stun gun was eventually deployed but the device was ineffective.

“The officers continued trying verbal commands, however, the suspect stopped, turned, and advanced on them with the knife and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” according to the release.

Police immediately conducted life-saving measures until Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel arrived to render aid and transport her to a local hospital, officials stated.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A knife was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

A knife recovered at the scene of Sunday's officer-involved shooting. Photo courtesy of LBPD.

Authorities said over half a dozen people had called police about the woman allegedly wielding a knife and trying to stab and cut people.

Three victims were found during the subsequent investigation but none of them were injured, officials stated.

The woman’s identity will be determined by the coroner’s office. The woman was a transient, according to local media reports.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will conduct their own independent investigation, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Long Beach homicide Detectives at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or clicking here.

City News Service contributed to this report.