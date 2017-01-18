Man Critically Wounded During Tuesday Night Shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man critically wounded Tuesday night in Long Beach, authorities said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:09PM on the 600 block of East Burnett Street. Upon arrival, they found a man struck by gunfire in his upper body, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

“Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives responded to the scene,” Pratt said.

Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or clicking here.