Man Found Guilty in 2015 Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on Gerald Desmond Bridge

Alvin Ray Shaw Jr., 29, was found guilty of seven counts, including second-degree murder; driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury; driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury; driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense; and two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license for a driving under the influence conviction.

Jurors found true special allegations that the defendant personally inflicted great bodily injury and that his blood alcohol concentration was .15 percent or more during the commission of the crime.

The jury deliberated for a day before finding Shaw Jr. guilty.

On the morning of Saturday, August 1, 2015, Shaw Jr. was under the influence when he drove against traffic on the Gerald Desmond Bridge and crashed into several cars, according to Deputy District Attorney Rachel Hardiman, who prosecuted the case.

Miguel Gonzalez, 30, a San Pedro resident and employee at The Queen Mary, died in the crash. A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Shaw Jr. faces a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.