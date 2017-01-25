Man Shot and Killed Today May Have Been Targeted, Police Say

A man who was shot and killed in Long Beach today may have been targeted, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The shooting happened at about 2:19PM on Wednesday, January 25 on the 1300 block of Wesley Drive.

Responding officers found the man with apparent gunshot injuries and began life-saving measures until Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel responded and determined the victim dead at the scene, according to a release.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities said “a motive has not yet been determined, however at this point, the incident does not appear to be random.” Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting.

The victim will be identified by the coroner’s office once family members have been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Homicide Detectives Sean Irving and Benjamin Vargas at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or clicking here. www.LACrimeStoppers.org.