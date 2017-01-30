Teen Succumbs to Gunshot Wounds Saturday, Police Investigating as Possibly Gang-Related

A 17-year-old male was pronounced dead after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds Saturday in the city’s Willmore neighborhood.

On Saturday, January 28, at about 8:56PM, Long Beach Police (LBPD) responded to shots heard in the area of the 900 block of Maine Avenue.

Arriving officers located a male teen in the alley with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by Long Beach Fire Department personnel to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the LBPD.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Jose De Jesus Flores of Long Beach.

No one was taken into custody and no suspect information is currently available.

A motive for the shooting is unknown and is currently being investigated as possibly gang-related, according to LBPD.

This is the fifth fatal shooting that has occurred in Long Beach in 2017.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the L.B.P.D. Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or LA Crime stoppers here.