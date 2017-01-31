Bomb Threat  

False Bomb Threat at Long Beach Jewish Community Center Leads to Evacuations

Staff at the Alpert Jewish Community Center in Long Beach evacuated the building this morning in response to a false bomb threat, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the bomb threat call on the 3800 block of East Willow Street at 9:15AM, said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

The AJCC staff immediately implemented their action plan and self-evacuated the building, Arrona said. Nearby Beach High School was used as a shelter, she added.

Following a “methodical and thorough search” with help from LBPD’s K-9s, authorities were not able to locate any devices, Arrona said.

There have been a spate of bomb threats at JCCs nationwide today, including in San Diego.

City News Service contributed to this report.

