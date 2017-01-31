False Bomb Threat at Long Beach Jewish Community Center Leads to Evacuations

Staff at the Alpert Jewish Community Center in Long Beach evacuated the building this morning in response to a false bomb threat, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the bomb threat call on the 3800 block of East Willow Street at 9:15AM, said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

The AJCC staff immediately implemented their action plan and self-evacuated the building, Arrona said. Nearby Beach High School was used as a shelter, she added.

Following a “methodical and thorough search” with help from LBPD’s K-9s, authorities were not able to locate any devices, Arrona said.

There have been a spate of bomb threats at JCCs nationwide today, including in San Diego.

City News Service contributed to this report.