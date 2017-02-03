Drive-by Shooting Leads to Two-Car Crash, Campus Lockdown in North Long Beach

El Camino College Compton Center was briefly placed on lockdown yesterday following a botched drive-by shooting that led to a two-car crash in North Long Beach.

Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 3:25PM near 68th Street and Gale Avenue on Wednesday and found the crashed vehicles and evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

“The suspect vehicle, a light silver Pontiac Grand Prix, was involved in a collision with a dark gray Toyota Camry that was not involved in a shooting,” Pratt said, adding that the Camry driver was uninjured.

Three males had abandoned the Pontiac and fled on foot, she said. They remain outstanding.

“It appears the suspects were attempting to commit a drive-by shooting; however, the collision hindered their attempt to drive off,” Pratt said.

Police impounded the suspect vehicle.

Pratt said the Compton campus was briefly placed on lockdown as officers investigated the shooting and crash. The incident is being investigated as gang-related.

City News Service contributed to this report.