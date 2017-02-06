Man Shot in Cambodia Town Sunday Night

A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Cambodia Town Sunday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Officers responded to a call of a possible shooting on the 1200 block of Stanley Avenue at 8:25PM where they found a man with an apparent gunshot injury, according to LBPD spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel transported the victim to a local hospital with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury, she said.

The shooting remains under investigation.