Two Men Injured in Separate Saturday Stabbing Incidents in Long Beach

Two men were stabbed with non-life threatening injuries during separate incidents that happened within about an hour of each other in Long Beach on Saturday, according to authorities.

The first stabbing happened at 12:20AM at a residence on the 6700 block of Paramount Boulevard.

A woman used a small bladed knife to stab her partner in his upper body during a domestic incident, according to Lt. Melvin McGuire of the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and the woman was taken into custody. Her identity was not released.

The second stabbing was reported at 1:10AM at Rainbow Lagoon Park, according to McGuire.

Authorities said a man was stabbed in the torso by another man. He was taken to the hospital and his injury was not life-threatening, McGuire said.

The stabbing was originally reported at the nearby Hyatt Regency, but McGuire said the incident was not connected to the hotel.

The suspect is outstanding and a description was not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Map created with mapcustomizer.com.