Long Beach Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Person of Interest in String of Violent Robberies, Sexual Assault Against Elderly Women

Long Beach police today are asking for the public’s help in finding a man considered a person of interest in a series of robberies targeting multiple elderly women and in one case, sexually assaulting a victim.

The suspect is linked to a total of four incidents that happened between February 2 and February 5, at various times between 5:45AM and 7:45PM at a senior housing complex near Atlantic Avenue and Via Carmelitos, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

All of the victims were women between the ages of 63 and 95 years old.

“In most cases, a male adult suspect knocked on the door, forced his way inside, and physically assaulted the victims,” the release stated. “Stolen property included purses, cell phones, and cash. In one case, the victim was walking near the residential complex when the robbery occurred.”

Authorities said the most recent incident escalated to a sexual assault.

“The suspect rang the victim’s doorbell, forced his way into the residence, sexually assaulted the victim, and fled with cash,” according to the release.

Long Beach paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives have released a photo of a person of interest after obtaining video from nearby surveillance cameras in the hopes that someone will recognize him and come forward, officials stated.

The person of interest is described as an African American man, 25 to 30 years old. He is between 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has a thin to medium build.

Law enforcement agencies in the region have been alerted, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities said detectives are attempting to determine whether the person of interest in the photo is the suspect described by victims, and are encouraging any more victims who have yet to come forward to do so.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Long Beach Police Department Sex Crimes Detective J. Kearns at (562) 570-7368 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Above, left photo of the person of interest courtesy of LBPD.