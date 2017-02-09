Woman Hospitalized Following Home Invasion Possibly Linked to String of Recent Robberies

A robbery this morning in the city’s Los Cerritos neighborhood, which resulted in the hospitalization of a female victim, may be linked to a series of recent residential robberies targeting elderly women.

Long Beach police said it’s still early on in the investigation to determine the connection.

In the latest case, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue at 7:24AM when a panic alarm was activated at a residence, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

Police determined a residential robbery involving an elderly woman had occurred and subsequently searched the area for a male suspect while detectives were called to conduct the investigation, Arrona said.

Long Beach paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

While the robbery has similarities to yesterday’s announcement by LBPD of a string of robberies targeting elderly women, Arrona said, “it’s early on in the investigation and yet to be determined if this incident is related to yesterday’s news release.”