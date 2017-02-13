Long Beach Man Found Dead in Parked Car on Sunday

A 26-year-old man was found dead in a parked vehicle in Long Beach early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Christopher Ray Woods, of Long Beach, was determined dead at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Authorities said officers responded to calls of gunshots on the 1100 block of 10th Street at about 3:30AM on Sunday, February 12. When police arrived, they found Woods unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

"The victim was found in a vehicle in a parking area at the location," officials stated.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) inmate records show Woods was arrested in Los Angeles County at least twice last year for unspecified misdemeanor offenses.

There is no suspect information available at this time and a motive for the shooting is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244.