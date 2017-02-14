Man Calls Police After He Was Shot in City’s Willmore Neighborhood Sunday Night

A man was able to call Long Beach police after he was shot in the upper body on Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 10:45PM on Sunday, near 11th Street and Daisy Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. John Kanaley said. Authorities received multiple calls about the shooting, including one from the victim himself, Kanaley added.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the lieutenant said.

He was shot while walking outdoors, according to Kanaley.

