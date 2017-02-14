Two Men Arrested Following Robbery at Knifepoint in Alamitos Beach

Part of 3rd Street in Alamitos Beach was closed off Monday afternoon while police searched for an armed robbery suspect. Photo by Brian Addison.

Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Alamitos Beach Monday afternoon, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Police were alerted of the incident when the robbery victim called 9-1-1 and reported that two males had robbed him at knife point just before 4:30PM, near Broadway and Falcon Avenue, LBPD spokesman Sgt. James Richardson said.

Arriving officers were able detain one male suspect while the second man fled on foot, leading police to set up a perimeter and call a K9 officer for assistance with the search.

Police were eventually able to apprehend the second suspect.

During the search, 3rd Street, between Hermosa and Cherry avenues, was closed for a few hours.