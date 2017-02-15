Long Beach Courthouse Found Vandalized Wednesday Morning

Authorities covered graffiti at the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse Wednesday morning. Photo by Stephanie Rivera.

The Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse in downtown Long Beach was reported vandalized early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched to the building, located at 275 Magnolia Avenue, regarding graffiti vandalism at 4:20AM, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson said.

Authorities did not specify what the graffiti said but confirmed it did not appear to be hate-related.

Photo by Jason Ruiz.

Photo by Stephanie Rivera.

The suspect or suspects tagged three separate courthouse signs. As of late Wednesday morning, authorities covered the graffiti with what appeared to be a white paper sheet.

A report was taken and the incident remains under investigation, he added.

No arrests were made.