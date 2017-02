A vehicle was damaged during a shooting in the city’s Willmore neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

When officers responded to the 400 block of West 11th Street at 9:25PM regarding shots heard, they found a vehicle struck by what appeared to be gunfire, LBPD spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson said.

After checking the area, police determined there were no other damages or injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.