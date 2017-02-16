Woman Re-Arrested for 2014 Death of Customer During Botched Cosmetic Procedure

A woman who at one time illegally performed cosmetic procedures at a Long Beach beauty salon was re-arrested Tuesday in connection with the 2014 death of a customer who went into cardiac arrest under her care, Long Beach police said today.

48-year-old Long Beach resident Sandra Yaneth Slaughter (previously referred to as her alias Sandra Perez Gonzalez) was booked for murder when police arrested her yesterday for the death of 36-year-old Hamilet Suarez, also a Long Beach resident, during a cosmetic treatment at Areli’s Beauty Salon, located at 2113 Pacific Avenue, on February 12, 2014.

Slaughter is in the custody of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) with a bail set at $2 million, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

She was initially arrested the day after the customer’s death for the possession of controlled substances but was released the next day “after it was determined she needed medical treatment,” said LBPD spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

That arrest was the result of detectives investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding Suarez’s death during which they discovered medical equipment and multiple vials of chemicals in a treatment room Slaughter rented inside the Wrigley Village salon.

Authorities previously said that officers were called to the salon at around noon to assist Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel performing CPR on Suarez who was in cardiac arrest. Originally, officers were told that Suarez went to the salon to get a massage, but went into cardiac arrest before the massage began. Conflicting reports of the incident, however, prompted homicide detectives to respond to the scene.

Investigators said Slaughter was a licensed massage therapist who provided massages for her customers, however she also advertised providing vampire facelifts, butt augmentation and lip augmentation procedures—all things she was not licensed to perform. Slaughter had been performing the procedures at the salon in question for around a month during that time.

About a year after Suarez’s death, her husband filed a wrongful death suit against the salon and Slaughter.



The suit alleged that Suarez went into the salon on February 12 and was injected with "controlled substances" by Slaughter in a room the massage therapist rented at the salon to perform her advertised "vampire facelift" services, as well as other cosmetic procedures she was not licensed to perform.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Above, left photo of suspect. File photo.