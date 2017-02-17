LBPD SWAT Officers Involved in Non-Injury Shootout In Ongoing Incident in Cerritos

Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) SWAT officers were involved in a non-injury shootout with a suspect during a drug investigation in Cerritos today.

Officers were trying to arrest the man, who was barricaded in a residence, when they were shot at from inside the location. A SWAT officer returned fire.

SWAT was called to serve a search warrant because the narcotics investigation led them to believe the suspect was possibly armed and dangerous.

The incident began at about 4:45AM, as the SWAT officers were preparing to serve the warrant at the residence near Carmenita Road and 183rd Street, according to Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson.

Six residents and 20 people were evacuated from the area, according to Johnson, while streets near the scene were closed to traffic. The location has been surrounded by SWAT personnel, said Johnson.

A nearby school, Cerritos Elementary School, remained open, but access was limited to the east side of the campus.

Northbound Carmenita from the 91 freeway is shut down, as well as the off ramp from the 91 freeway to northbound Carmenita.

The incident is active and ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service contributed to this report.