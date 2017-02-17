Suspect Arrested, Charged in String of Fruit Vendor Robberies in North Long Beach

A Downey man has been charged with multiple counts in connection with a series of robberies involving street fruit vendors in North Long Beach, officials announced yesterday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed three felony counts of robbery against 26-year-old Miguel Rodriguez yesterday, following his arrest by Long Beach police on Tuesday, February 14. He is currently being held at the Long Beach City Jail with bail set at $11,000.

The robberies mostly occurred within the 6900 block of Paramount Boulevard between September 11, 2016 and February 2, 2017. Rodriguez would allegedly approach the vendor with a handgun, demand money and flee the scene before officers arrived, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

No fruit vendors were injured during the robberies.

LBPD is encouraging any other fruit vendor who has been the victim of a robbery to call Robbery Detective Parkhill at (562) 570-5535. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the “P3 Tips” smartphone app or by clicking here.

Above, left: file photo.