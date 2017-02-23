Alert Neighbor Reports Suspects Breaking Into Bixby Knolls Home

Police respond to the 1700 block of Cartagena Street Monday night regarding a a residential burglary. Photo by Stephanie Rivera.

Police arrested two people suspected of burglarizing a Bixby Knolls home Monday night with the help of a witness who observed them exiting a neighbor’s window, authorities said. A third suspect escaped.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Cartagena Street at 7:50PM on Monday, February 20 regarding a possible burglary that had just occurred, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Sgt. Brad Johnson.

“A witness followed three possible suspects and called the police after observing them come out of the window of a neighbor's residence,” Johnson said.

It was not clear how far the witness followed the suspects.

Officers then responded near Gardenia Avenue and East Bixby Road, about half a mile away from the incident, where they immediately took a male juvenile and male adult into custody after they tried to hide in a backyard on the 3800 block of Gardenia Avenue.

Authorities set up a perimeter in search of the third suspect but he was not located.

Johnson said police recovered the victim’s loss in a backyard and on one of the suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.