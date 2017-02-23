Two Men Injured During Separate Shootings Wednesday in Long Beach

Two separate gang-related shootings in Long Beach yesterday resulted in the hospitalization of two men, authorities said.

Police responded to the first reported shooting at about 3:40PM near Hesperian Avenue and Lincoln Street, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Sgt. Brad Johnson.

Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, he said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury by Long Beach paramedics.

Officers responded to the second shooting at about 9:55PM near Long Beach Boulevard and 21st Street.

When they arrived, the found a man struck by gunfire in his lower body, LBPD spokeswoman Nancy Pratt said. He was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.

Authorities said a male suspect was witnessed running from the scene.

Both incidents are being investigated as possibly gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Section at (562) 570-7370; anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the link here.