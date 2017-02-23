Stabbing of Teen Near Long Beach Poly High Being Investigated as Possibly Gang-Related

A teen was stabbed near Long Beach Polytechnic High School Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing at 3:50PM on the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, where they found a juvenile in his late teens with an apparent stab wound to his lower torso, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

Long Beach paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.

The incident is being investigated as possibly gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Section at (562) 570-7370; anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or clicking here.