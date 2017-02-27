Man Shot Multiple Times in Wrigley Neighborhood

A man was shot multiple times during a shooting in the city’s Wrigley neighborhood on Saturday, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Police responded to a shooting call at 12:45AM on Saturday, February 25 near the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, according to LBPD spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot injuries to his upper torso. He was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries by Long Beach paramedics.

Authorities identified the suspects as two Hispanic men who fled the scene before officers arrived.

A motive has not yet been determined and the investigation remains ongoing.