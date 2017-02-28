Two More Arrested in Connection with 2016 Slaying of Long Beach Teen

Family and friends of Geron Lacy, 16, leave candles and flowers during a vigil days after his May 3 death last year. File photo by Stephanie Rivera.

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Long Beach teen last May, authorities announced today.

20-year-old Alexus Nicole Gilmore and 21-year-old Vanity Giavonna Lebeau—both of Los Angeles—were booked for murder on Friday, February 24 after they were arrested by detectives, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Both women are being held at Long Beach City Jail with bail set for each at $3 million, authorities said.

Officials also said a third suspect, Long Beach resident Maria Rose Rice, 21, was charged with murder last week by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Rice was previously booked as an accessory on June 23.

According to reports from police and family, 16-year-old Geron Lacy was walking home after finishing a game of basketball at Ramona Park the evening of May 3. At some point he got involved in a physical altercation with an unknown number of suspects who left, but came back a short time later and fatally shot him. He fell just a few feet from the corner of Obispo Avenue at East 65th Street.

Nearly two months after the incident, officials announced the arrest of three adults in connection with Lacy’s death.

Maria Martha Macias, 23, of Long Beach; Tyrone Devonte Moy, 19, of Los Angeles; and Marvin Tyree Lard, 19, of Bellflower, were all charged with murder in June.