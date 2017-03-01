shooting  

Man Hospitalized Following Wednesday Morning Shooting

A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot near Pacific Coast Highway and the 710 Freeway early Wednesday morning, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Police were dispatched to assist Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel responding to a possible gunshot victim near West Pacific Coast Highway and the freeway at about 4:50AM, according to LBPD spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

The man, who was transported to a local hospital by paramedics, sustained what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot injury to his lower body, Arrona said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

