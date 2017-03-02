Felony Charges Filed Against Norwalk Man Linked to Series of Armed Robberies in Long Beach

A Norwalk man was charged with multiple felonies today in connection with a series of recent armed robberies at local businesses, authorities announced.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office today filed 11 felony counts of attempted robbery and robbery against Manolette Christopher Payne, 49, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Long Beach detectives arrested Payne Monday, the same day he allegedly robbed two businesses, according to officials.

It was during one of those incidents that investigators were able to identify the suspect thanks to “an astute clerk” who provided a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle to arriving officers and “through the tenacious efforts” of a North Patrol Division officer, authorities said.

“They (detectives) also determined that Payne was on parole for carjacking,” according to the release. “Pursuant to the arrest, detectives served a search warrant, towed the suspect’s vehicle, and recovered evidence related to the robberies.”

Payne is suspected of robbing a total of seven Long Beach businesses and one business in the city of Gardena between February 18 and February 27.

The dates and locations of the incidents include:

February 18, 200 block West Willow Street

February 19, 3000 block East Broadway and 1100 block East 7th Street

February 20, 300 block East Willow Street

February 20, 1600 block West Artesia Boulevard, Gardena

February 21, 3400 block East 7th Street

February 23, 1100 block Redondo Avenue

February 25, 3200 block East Anaheim Street

February 27, 5300 block Atlantic Avenue and 3400 block Long Beach Boulevard

Authorities said Payne allegedly armed himself with a handgun and demanded money from employees at several locations and fled before officers arrived.

“Fortunately, none of the victims were injured during any of the robberies,” officials stated.

Payne is being held at Long Beach City Jail with a bail set at $1.625 million.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives urge any commercial employee who was the victim of a robbery, but has yet to report it, to call Robbery Detectives Collier and Johnson at (562) 570-5731. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or clicking here.





Map of the seven Long Beach businesses recently burglarized, created with mapcustomizer.com.