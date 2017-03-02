Multiple Belmont Shore Storefront Windows Found Shattered Thursday Morning

Two Belmont Shore businesses were forced to board up their windows today, after they were found shattered early this morning. Photos by Stephanie Earvin.

The front windows of multiple Belmont Shore businesses were found shattered in an apparent string of vandalism along the 2nd Street corridor early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a business on the 5400 block of East 2nd Street regarding a shattered window at 3:30AM, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

When they arrived to the scene, police officers discovered several other businesses along 2nd Street had shattered windows as well, she said.

Authorities said a total of nine businesses had been vandalized “by known means,” based on a preliminary investigation. None of the businesses appeared to have been burglarized.

Some store owners have since boarded up their windows, with the city’s Public Works department handling the remaining, Pratt said.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the LBPD’s Violent Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7250.