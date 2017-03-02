Police Responding to Shooting Call Discover Damaged Vehicle, Fence

A shooting in the city’s Willmore neighborhood Wednesday afternoon left a vehicle and fence damaged but no one injured, according to authorities.

Long Beach police responded to reports of gunshots at the 1200 block of Chestnut Avenue around 1:34PM Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers did not find any injured people, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Cynthia Arrona said. However, officers did discover damage to a fence and an unoccupied vehicle.

No other information was disclosed and the investigation is ongoing.