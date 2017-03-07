Man Critically Wounded Following Tuesday Morning Stabbing

A man was critically wounded after he was stabbed in the city’s Eastside Tuesday morning, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The stabbing happened near 7th Street and Cherry Avenue, according to LBPD spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

Officers responded to the area at 6:20AM regarding an assault with a weapon and found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper torso, Johnson said.

Long Beach fire personnel transported the victim to a local trauma center in critical condition, LBFD spokesman Mark Miller said.

Authorities do not know if this incident is gang-related, Johnson said.