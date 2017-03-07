Stabbing  

Man Critically Wounded Following Tuesday Morning Stabbing

A man was critically wounded after he was stabbed in the city’s Eastside Tuesday morning, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Story continued below.
S P O N S O R

The stabbing happened near 7th Street and Cherry Avenue, according to LBPD spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

Officers responded to the area at 6:20AM regarding an assault with a weapon and found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper torso, Johnson said.

Long Beach fire personnel transported the victim to a local trauma center in critical condition, LBFD spokesman Mark Miller said.

Authorities do not know if this incident is gang-related, Johnson said.

Share this:

NEVER MISS A STORY

°F

MORE »

Latest Comment