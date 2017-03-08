Man Killed in Double Shooting Tuesday Afternoon

A man was killed and a woman wounded when they were struck by gunfire in Long Beach Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shots call on Broadway and Atlantic Avenue at 4:12PM, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported in stable condition to a local trauma center, Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) spokesman Mark Miller said.

Authorities are investigating the incident. A motive for the shooting is not known at this time, Pratt said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the LBPD Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).