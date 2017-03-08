Three Arrested Following Non-Injury Alley Shooting in Long Beach

Two women and a man were arrested following a shooting in a Long Beach alley Tuesday evening that police are investigating as possibly gang-related.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at 5:15PM in an alley behind the 1500 block of Pacific Avenue near George Washington Middle School, according to Sgt. Brad Johnson of the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

No one was injured and no property was reported damaged, officials said, however a weapon was located.

Investigating officers were able to detain the suspects who were subsequently positively identified by witnesses during a field showup, Johnson said.

The suspects include Seth White, 21, of Long Beach, Jasmine Medina, 18, of Long Beach, and Rebecka Ortega, 18, of Wilmington.

Authorities are investigating the incident as possibly gang-related.