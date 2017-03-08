Repeat DUI Offender Sentenced to Prison for Fatal 2015 Crash on Gerald Desmond Bridge

A Hawthorne man was sentenced today for killing one person and injuring another when he crashed his car on the Gerald Desmond Bridge while driving under the influence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Alvin Ray Shaw Jr., 29, was sentenced today to 20 years-to-life in state prison, officials stated.

He was found guilty by a jury in January of seven counts, including second-degree murder; driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury; driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury; driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense; and two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license for a driving under the influence conviction.

On the morning of Saturday, August 1, 2015, Shaw Jr. was under the influence when he drove against traffic on the Gerald Desmond Bridge and crashed into several cars, according to Deputy District Attorney Rachel Hardiman, who prosecuted the case.

Miguel Gonzalez, 30, a San Pedro resident and employee at The Queen Mary, died in the crash. A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries.