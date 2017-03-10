Long Beach Man Faces Possible Life Sentence for Sexually Assaulting Young Female Relative

A Long Beach man faces life in prison after he was convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting his female relative in Costa Mesa, beginning when she was 9 months old, and circulating his video recordings of the acts online, a prosecutor said yesterday.

Ryan Michael Booth, 31, faces 128 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 19 in Santa Ana.

He was convicted of multiple felony counts of sexually assaulting a child, using a child for obscene matter and possession of child pornography, according to Deputy District Attorney Rick Zimmer.

The girl was molested by Booth until she was 2 years old, according to Zimmer, who also said Booth made four videos of himself sexually assaulting her in her crib.

During a preliminary hearing December 22, 2015, law enforcement officers testified that Booth had 220,000 images of child porn on a hard drive in his home. The computer also contained 2,000 videos of child pornography and 150 images of the victim, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing.

Los Angeles police detective Eric Good said during the testimony portion of the preliminary hearing that Booth told him, “he liked girls between the ages of, I believe, it was 9 to 12.”

Booth also told the detective that he had been downloading child pornography on and off since high school, according to Good’s testimony.

City News Service contributed to this report.